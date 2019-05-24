[SBS Star] Only 4 Members of VIXX Decide to Stay with Jellyfish Ent.; What Is Next for the Group?

K-pop boy group VIXX's management agency Jellyfish Entertainment released an official statement regarding the group's future following the end of the members' contract.On May 23, Jellyfish Entertainment announced that LEO, KEN, HONGBIN, and HYUK have renewed their contract with them.Then, the agency explained how the contract deal went with the remaining two members.The agency stated, "RAVI decided to part ways with Jellyfish Entertainment in order to establish his own label. But this does not mean that he will be leaving VIXX; he will still take part in group promotions with the rest of the group by partnering up with us."They continued, "As for N, who is currently serving the national mandatory duty, the matter will be discussed after he discharges from the military."Lastly, they added, "We will continue to work hard not only for LEO, KEN, HONGBIN, and HYUK, but also for VIXX itself. We are planning to organize VIXX's domestic and overseas fan events this year as well. We will be giving VIXX our full support."VIXX made debut in May 2012 with a single 'SUPER HERO' and gained fame for performing with unique themes such as horror, voodoo, time-traveling, Greek mythology, and more.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'RealVIXX' Facebook)(SBS Star)