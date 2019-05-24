SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] To Park Hyung Sik, BTS V & Park Seo Jun are "My Only Sanctuary"
Actor Park Hyung Sik talked about his close friends―K-pop boy group BTS' V, actors Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik―and what they mean to him.

During his recent interview with Herald POP, Park Hyung Sik affectionately described V, Park Seo Jun, and Choi Woo Shik as his only sanctuary.

Park Hyung Sik became soulmates with V and Park Seo Jun after co-starring in the 2016 drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth'.
Park Hyung SikOn how he met Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik explained, "Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik are close. Thanks to that, Park Seo Jun really had wanted to introduce Choi Woo Shik to me and V."

He continued, "That's how all we met. It's certainly not easy for everyone to be a good match, but when the four of us got together, it's just crazy. Everyone's so funny."
Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Jun, V, Choi Woo ShikPark Hyung Sik said, "We meet often and just make ridiculous jokes, but it's so fun. They are my only sanctuary, a place where I can rest."

Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik is set to enlist in the military next month.

(Credit= United Artists Agency, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
