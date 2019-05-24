[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Flaunts Her Beauty While Getting Her Makeup Done

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ wowed the public with her jaw-dropping beauty while getting a quick change during the group's concert.On May 22, ROSÉ posted a short video on her social media account along with a caption saying, "Quick, quick, quick. One minute left."In the video, ROSÉ was getting her makeup fixed before going up on the stage again.While her makeup artist was applying lipstick on her lips, ROSÉ stared at the camera and checked her makeup using the reflection on her screen.Then, she held her camera up and down like she was trying to find the angle that works the best for her.With her beautiful blond hair, flawless skin, and smokey eyes, ROSÉ looked like a fairy who came down to Earth for a very special occasion.If ROSÉ had not blinked, people would have mistaken her for a mannequin or a barbie doll since her beauty was not only beyond compare, but also surreal.After seeing this video, her fans commented, "OMG. You are stunning!", "I want the name of that lipstick. SO PRETTY.", "My bias. Love you unnie!", and so on.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently concentrating on the group's world tour 'IN YOUR AREA'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram)(SBS Star)