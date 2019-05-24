SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet Members Slay Their Performances Without Music
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet Members Slay Their Performances Without Music

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.24 13:16 수정 2019.05.24 13:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet Members Slay Their Performances Without Music
The members of K-pop girl group Red Velvet blew the audience away at a recent university festival with their flawless performances even though they did not have any music for those songs.

On May 23, Red Velvet performed at an annual festival at Chung-Ang University.

Following the last song, Red Velvet got ready to say goodbye to the audience.Red VelvetHowever, a lot of the audience stopped the members from going and asked them to perform one of its hit songs 'Bad Boy' as an encore.

Since the instrumental version of 'Bad Boy' was not available, they said, "In that case, we'll all have to make sounds and create music ourselves."

The audience screamed from the bottom of their hearts in agreement, so Red Velvet responded, "Okay, we've never tried this before, but we'll give it a go."Red VelvetSo, Red Velvet went on and performed 'Bad Boy' completely live with the music made by themselves and the audience.

When the five members began performing the song, they giggled at the whole situation, but later proceeded to perform it in a serious manner.
 

After managing to pull off a performance without any accompanying music, they asked the audience how it was.

The audience shouted, "It was amazing! Do another one, please!", then asked Red Velvet to perform 'Peek-A-Boo'.Red VelvetRed Velvet members laughed and commented, "We also don't have the instrumental version of 'Peek-A-Boo'. This really is our last song. Alright, create the music with us again! Let's go!"

They successfully performed another song without music, and once again impressed the audience with their fascinating singing and dancing.
 

Meanwhile, Red Velvet released a Japanese version of its hit song 'Power Up' last month.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Mera' YouTube)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992