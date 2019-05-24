[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet Members Slay Their Performances Without Music

The members of K-pop girl group Red Velvet blew the audience away at a recent university festival with their flawless performances even though they did not have any music for those songs.On May 23, Red Velvet performed at an annual festival at Chung-Ang University.Following the last song, Red Velvet got ready to say goodbye to the audience.However, a lot of the audience stopped the members from going and asked them to perform one of its hit songs 'Bad Boy' as an encore.Since the instrumental version of 'Bad Boy' was not available, they said, "In that case, we'll all have to make sounds and create music ourselves."The audience screamed from the bottom of their hearts in agreement, so Red Velvet responded, "Okay, we've never tried this before, but we'll give it a go."So, Red Velvet went on and performed 'Bad Boy' completely live with the music made by themselves and the audience.When the five members began performing the song, they giggled at the whole situation, but later proceeded to perform it in a serious manner.After managing to pull off a performance without any accompanying music, they asked the audience how it was.The audience shouted, "It was amazing! Do another one, please!", then asked Red Velvet to perform 'Peek-A-Boo'.Red Velvet members laughed and commented, "We also don't have the instrumental version of 'Peek-A-Boo'. This really is our last song. Alright, create the music with us again! Let's go!"They successfully performed another song without music, and once again impressed the audience with their fascinating singing and dancing.Meanwhile, Red Velvet released a Japanese version of its hit song 'Power Up' last month.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Mera' YouTube)(SBS Star)