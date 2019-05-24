SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO BAEKHYUN Channels His Inner Fanboy After Meeting Professional Gamer Faker
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO BAEKHYUN Channels His Inner Fanboy After Meeting Professional Gamer Faker

K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN has finally met his ultimate bias―the professional 'League of Legends' player Faker.

On May 23, BAEKHYUN shared another vlog of his daily life on his personal YouTube channel that he recently launched.

The latest vlog featured BAEKHYUN attending a brand event with his fellow EXO member KAI.
BAEKHYUN, FakerWhile waiting for the event backstage, Faker sat right next to BAEKHYUN.

BAEKHYUN, who is known to be a passionate gamer, could not hide his emotions and timidly said to Faker, "I'll your all-time fan."
BAEKHYUN, FakerIn the caption, BAEKHYUN shared that he wanted to ask Faker's phone number to play 'League of Legends' together someday, but he ended up just nervously sitting next to him and coughing.
BAEKHYUN, FakerInstead, BAEKHYUN told Faker that the filmed footage will be going up on his YouTube channel, and said, "Thank you." for Faker to allow him to be featured on his vlog.
BAEKHYUN, FakerAfter that, BAEKHYUN expressed his admiration to the professional gamer once again, "You're my favorite gamer."
BAEKHYUN, FakerCheck out BAEKHYUN's adorable fanboy moment in the video below.
 

(Credit= '백현 Baekhyun' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
