[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE Turns into Poseidon at the Group's Concert?

K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE took the group's concert to a whole new level with a clever use of a water cannon.On May 19, BTS held a concert at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey as part of its stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.On this day, the audience were able to fully understand how BTS got where they are right now since their stage presence and performance skills were truly something else.One of the things that they loved the most about that night was obviously the members' individual performances, which provided a valuable opportunity for them to enjoy their numerous charms one by one.The audience could not help but gasp when a stream of water came out of the water cannon during J-HOPE's stage since it not only matched the song's choreography so beautifully, but also made him look like one of the twelve Olympians―Poseidon.But according the live broadcast he held after the concert, that scene was a result of a meticulous planning; not a coincidence.J-HOPE said, "During my individual performance, we used a water cannon and I wanted to appear like Poseidon, the king of ocean. So I did a turn and put my arms in the air."He added, "When the stream of water came out of the water cannon, it was like so satisfying."After seeing the clips of J-HOPE's individual performance and his live broadcast, fans commented, "Now that is an amazing idea. He would make a great stage director.", "I've got goosebumps.", "That's it. I'm going to BTS' next concert.", and so on.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE , 'cpbangtan' 'bts_bighit' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)