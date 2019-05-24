SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Hilariously Responds to a Video of Suzy Trying the 'Baby' Filter Out
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Hilariously Responds to a Video of Suzy Trying the 'Baby' Filter Out

작성 2019.05.24 10:49
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi left a hilarious comment under a video of singer/actress Suzy using the 'baby' filter for the first time.

Currently, the popular messaging application Snapchat's new filter that turns photos of adults into toddlers is all the rage on social media.

On May 23, Suzy joined in this trend alongside countless others in the world by sharing a video of herself with the caption, "This filter is so funny!"SuzyIn the video, Suzy looks at the camera which is making her look much younger with lots of baby fat on her face while speaking in the cutest way she possibly can.  

At first, Suzy tries not to laugh even though the changed appearance looks funny to her.

Only a few seconds later though, she just loses control and cracks up.

Then, she stops laughing and poses again, but immediately fails to keep a straight face.

From that moment on, she does not even try stopping herself from laughing anymore; she laughs so hard and loud with the members of her staff around her.
 

Shortly after Suzy uploaded this video on her social media, Lee Seung Gi came along and left a comment under it.

Lee Seung Gi wrote, "So, it doesn't make your laughing sound any younger? LOL"

Together with laughing emojis, Suzy replied, "LOL"SuzyMeanwhile, Suzy and Lee Seung Gi wrapped up shooting their upcoming action drama 'VAGABOND' on May 23.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'skuukzky' 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
