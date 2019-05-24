SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Actress Han Ji Sun Fined for Assaulting a Taxi Driver and Police
작성 2019.05.24
[SBS Star] Actress Han Ji Sun Fined for Assaulting a Taxi Driver and Police
Actress Han Ji Sun was revealed to be fined with a year of probation for assaulting a taxi driver and the police.

According to Channel A's report on May 23, Han Ji Sun got on a taxi in front of a movie theater in Gangnam-gu, and started hitting the taxi driver. 
Han Ji SunHan Ji Sun slapped the taxi driver on his face, and started hitting his head with a thermos.

She caused the scene under the influence, claiming that the taxi driver was not going to the direction she wanted.

The taxi driver said, "She started cursing immediately and the beating started. She didn't just speak informally to me. She cursed harshly at me."
Han Ji SunHan reportedly continued to be violent at the police station, slapped the police officer who had escorted her to the station in the face, bit another officer in the arm, and kicked their leg.

In the end, Han Ji Sun was fined 5 million won (approximately 4,200 dollars) and given a year of probation for assault and obstruction of justice.

The taxi driver revealed that he has not received an apology from her. 

He said, "She didn't contact me at all. I was treated like this by a young lady who is younger than my children."
Han Ji SunHan Ji Sun's management agency J,WIDE-COMPANY released an official statement regarding the issue, stating that she is reflecting on her actions and promised to be more cautious from now on.

Han Ji Sun is currently starring in the ongoing SBS drama 'The Secret Life of My Secretary', and the production team is reportedly planning to release a statement after discussing the matter.

(Credit= Channel A, J,WIDE-COMPANY)

(SBS Star)  
