[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Cannot Keep His Eyes & Hands Off V, Who Has Been Working Out Lately

K-pop boy group BTS' member V pleasantly surprised his fellow members as well as fans with his muscular body.Recently, the members of BTS turned on a live broadcast to update fans on how they were doing abroad.At first, it was just JUNGKOOK and JIMIN talking to fans in a hotel room, but JIN later joined in.When the three members were having a chat, V suddenly walked in to the room saying that he just saw the notification for the live broadcast.V walked in with both hands in his pocket while wearing comfortable-looking t-shirt, shorts, and slippers in black.You could easily notice some muscles on his body that were not there before.JUNGKOOK acknowledged this and commented, "Nice body, Tae-hyung (V's real name)! These days, your body is just... Wow!"JIMIN asked, "Oh, did you just work out?" and took a look at his body.As he noticed V had bulked up, JIMIN started to feel his muscles and would not stop staring at his body.V said with a shy smile, "Yes, I just worked out. I have been working out with JUNGKOOK lately."After watching this video, fans left comments such as, "I'd never thought V could make himself look better, because he was already perfect. I'm really surprised that he just managed to go beyond perfect.", "The way JIMIN couldn't take his eyes and hands off him cracks me up so much!", "Oh, Tae-hyung oppa! Could you please stop fluttering my heart?", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS is holding a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil this weekend as part of its concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)