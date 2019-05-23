SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Cannot Keep His Eyes & Hands Off V, Who Has Been Working Out Lately
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Cannot Keep His Eyes & Hands Off V, Who Has Been Working Out Lately

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.23 18:19 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Cannot Keep His Eyes & Hands Off V, Who Has Been Working Out Lately
K-pop boy group BTS' member V pleasantly surprised his fellow members as well as fans with his muscular body.

Recently, the members of BTS turned on a live broadcast to update fans on how they were doing abroad.

At first, it was just JUNGKOOK and JIMIN talking to fans in a hotel room, but JIN later joined in.BTSWhen the three members were having a chat, V suddenly walked in to the room saying that he just saw the notification for the live broadcast.

V walked in with both hands in his pocket while wearing comfortable-looking t-shirt, shorts, and slippers in black.

You could easily notice some muscles on his body that were not there before.BTSJUNGKOOK acknowledged this and commented, "Nice body, Tae-hyung (V's real name)! These days, your body is just... Wow!"

JIMIN asked, "Oh, did you just work out?" and took a look at his body.

As he noticed V had bulked up, JIMIN started to feel his muscles and would not stop staring at his body.

V said with a shy smile, "Yes, I just worked out. I have been working out with JUNGKOOK lately."
BTSAfter watching this video, fans left comments such as, "I'd never thought V could make himself look better, because he was already perfect. I'm really surprised that he just managed to go beyond perfect.", "The way JIMIN couldn't take his eyes and hands off him cracks me up so much!", "Oh, Tae-hyung oppa! Could you please stop fluttering my heart?", and so on.

Meanwhile, BTS is holding a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil this weekend as part of its concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992