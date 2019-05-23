SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Han-na Denies Dating Rumors with Darren Wang for the 4th Time
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Han-na Denies Dating Rumors with Darren Wang for the 4th Time

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.23 17:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Han-na Denies Dating Rumors with Darren Wang for the 4th Time
Actress Kang Han-na's agency has once again denied dating rumors with Taiwanese actor Darren Wang (Wang Ta Lu).

On May 22, Chinese media outlets reported that Darren Wang was seen entering a hotel with a woman with a long hair wearing a black hat.

The reports speculated that the women may have been Kang Han-na, who was involved in dating rumors with Wang multiple times.
Kang Han-na, Darren WangIn response to the report, Darren Wang's side explained that the woman mentioned in the reports is actually his makeup artist.

Kang Han-na's management agency Fantagio also clarified the rumors, stating, "Kang Han-na and Darren Wang are close friends. Kang Han-na is currently in Korea filming her upcoming drama 'Designated Survivor: 60 Days'."

This is the fourth time for Kang Han-na and Darren Wang to be swept up in dating rumors.
Kang Han-na, Darren WangThey were first spotted together in Japan in March 2017, in China in April 2018, and then in Italy in the same month. 

(Credit= SBS funE, Weibo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992