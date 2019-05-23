[SBS Star] Kang Han-na Denies Dating Rumors with Darren Wang for the 4th Time

Actress Kang Han-na's agency has once again denied dating rumors with Taiwanese actor Darren Wang (Wang Ta Lu).On May 22, Chinese media outlets reported that Darren Wang was seen entering a hotel with a woman with a long hair wearing a black hat.The reports speculated that the women may have been Kang Han-na, who was involved in dating rumors with Wang multiple times.In response to the report, Darren Wang's side explained that the woman mentioned in the reports is actually his makeup artist.Kang Han-na's management agency Fantagio also clarified the rumors, stating, "Kang Han-na and Darren Wang are close friends. Kang Han-na is currently in Korea filming her upcoming drama 'Designated Survivor: 60 Days'."This is the fourth time for Kang Han-na and Darren Wang to be swept up in dating rumors.They were first spotted together in Japan in March 2017, in China in April 2018, and then in Italy in the same month.(Credit= SBS funE, Weibo)(SBS Star)