[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Finally Returns His Love to Gong Yoo After About a Year
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Finally Returns His Love to Gong Yoo After About a Year

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.23 17:29 수정 2019.05.23 17:33
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Finally Returns His Love to Gong Yoo After About a Year
Actor Lee Dong Wook managed to gave his love back to another actor Gong Yoo after about a year.

On May 23, the head of Gong Yoo's management agency shared two photos of Gong Yoo online.

The photos showed Gong Yoo facing a snack truck sent by Lee Dong Wook.

Lee Dong Wook had sent the snack truck to where Gong Yoo was filming his new action thriller movie 'Seo Bok'. Gong YooNext to the snack truck, there was a panel that was written with a playful message from Lee Dong Wook.

It said, "Hey, this truck is way bigger than the one that you sent me before. Yours was like the smallest one in the world! By the way, this makes it 1:1 now."

It seemed Lee Dong Wook was more than just happy to have sent this snack truck to Gong Yoo, and it turned out there was a story behind all this.Gong YooPreviously last July when Lee Dong Wook was busy filming his drama 'Life', Gong Yoo had sent him a snack truck with a message that looked like he was starting off some sort of battle. 

Gong Yoo jokingly wrote, "Remember that I sent you a snack truck first. It's 1:0 now."Lee Dong WookLee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo became close while shooting 2016's mega-hit drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'.

At that time, their bromance moments made a lot of viewers laugh and smile.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leedongwook_official' 'soopboss' Instagram, Management Soop)

(SBS Star)   
