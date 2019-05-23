SBS NEWS

SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN's Reaction After Discovering an Offensive Phrase Written on His Shirt
SBS NEWS

작성 2019.05.23
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIMINs Reaction After Discovering an Offensive Phrase Written on His Shirt
K-pop boy group BTS' stylists did not know that the Russian phrase written on JIMIN's shirt was an offensive one, nor did JIMIN.

On May 21 (local time), the seven members of BTS made a guest appearance on a radio show and visited the Empire State Building, New York.
BTSDuring the scheduled activities, JIMIN was spotted with a long-sleeve black shirt with a Russian phrase written in white.

Some fans were surprised as the phrase written on his shirt was actually an F-word in Russian.

The fans quickly reacted to it on social media, and it seems like some of BTS staff members or JIMIN himself noticed them.
BTSAs you can see in the photos, JIMIN clearly wore the shirt inside out to hide the offensive word.
BTSHe even hid behind other members to cover his torso, and fans expressed how impressed they were to see his quick, considerate reaction.

They commented, "I hope he knows that we don't mind at all.", "Please don't be ashamed or upset, JIMIN. You are golden.", "He really didn't want to accidentally offend people. The sweetest."
 
Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to continue its ongoing 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour in Sao Paolo, Brazil on May 25 and 26.

(Credit= 'bts_twt' 'RyanSeacrest' 'iHeartRadio' '247jimin' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
