[SBS Star] Lee Minho to Take Strong Legal Action Against Malicious Comments

Actor Lee Minho is taking strong legal measures to fight against malicious rumors without lenience.On May 22, Lee Minho's management agency MYM Entertainment released an official statement that the agency is taking legal actions against the ones who post malicious rumors online.The official statement reads as follows:Hello, this is MYM Entertainment.We inform you that we are taking legal action against those who have written posts and comments based on malicious, groundless rumors about our agency's actor Lee Minho.We have continuously checked the level of malicious posts and comments through our own monitoring and his fans' reports.Based on the evidence collected, we filed a lawsuit based on contempt and defamation of character laws.Since the level of excessive and repetitive postings had reached to a point we could no longer overlook, we also appointed a legal representative to protect the rights and interest of our artist.We will actively continue to take legal action, so we ask for the continued attention and tips from fans regarding the matter.Meanwhile, Lee Minho had recently confirmed to lead an upcoming drama 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' (literal translation) alongside actress Kim Go-eun.(Credit= MYM Entertainment)(SBS Star)