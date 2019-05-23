SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Minho to Take Strong Legal Action Against Malicious Comments
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Minho to Take Strong Legal Action Against Malicious Comments

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.23 16:24 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Minho to Take Strong Legal Action Against Malicious Comments
Actor Lee Minho is taking strong legal measures to fight against malicious rumors without lenience.

On May 22, Lee Minho's management agency MYM Entertainment released an official statement that the agency is taking legal actions against the ones who post malicious rumors online.
Lee MinhoThe official statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is MYM Entertainment.

We inform you that we are taking legal action against those who have written posts and comments based on malicious, groundless rumors about our agency's actor Lee Minho.

We have continuously checked the level of malicious posts and comments through our own monitoring and his fans' reports.

Based on the evidence collected, we filed a lawsuit based on contempt and defamation of character laws.

Since the level of excessive and repetitive postings had reached to a point we could no longer overlook, we also appointed a legal representative to protect the rights and interest of our artist.

We will actively continue to take legal action, so we ask for the continued attention and tips from fans regarding the matter.
Lee MinhoMeanwhile, Lee Minho had recently confirmed to lead an upcoming drama 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' (literal translation) alongside actress Kim Go-eun.

(Credit= MYM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992