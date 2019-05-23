[SBS Star] 4 K-pop Girl Group Members Who Almost Debuted Under Big Hit Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment is one of the leading management agencies in Korea, which manages two K-pop boy groups BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and singer Lee Hyun.It has been said that there are no female trainees at the agency now, and it is a fact that they only take in applications from guys for their annual audition.Years ago though, things were quite different; they had previously produced currently-disbanded K-pop girl group named GLAM and also used to train girls.Some of these female trainees could have made debut under Big Hit Entertainment, but ended up moving and resuming training at another agency and made debut as members of K-pop groups there.Here are four girls who once were trainees at Big Hit Entertainment, but entered the world of K-pop with another agency in the end.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'gfriendofficial' 'josojin_1011' 'cherrybullet' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)