[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Safely Completes His Military Training with Excellence

190523 해병대 수료식 민호의 수료신고식？？ pic.twitter.com/ZOtyeWkBu1 — ？？？？？？？？ / rιngrιng (@dreaming1209) 2019년 5월 23일

MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee has completed his basic military training and received an award for his excellence.On May 23, MINHO attended the completion ceremony of his 6-week basic military training after his enlistment on April 15.MINHO was seen in the Marine Corps' uniform receiving an award for his excellence during the military training.He was also seen raising his hand in salute to his mother, just the way other recruit soldiers do to formally announce their completion of training.According to the fans who attended the ceremony, MINHO also took some time to greet his fans, saying, "Thank you for coming this far to congratulate my completion. I'll diligently serve the rest of my duty, so please stay healthy!"Meanwhile, MINHO will continue his mandatory military service at the Marine Corps' 1st Marine Division 'Sea Dragon' unit located in Pohang, southern port city of South Korea.His expected date of discharge is November 15, 2020.(Credit= 'mhiclass' 'crankin525' 'dreaming1209' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)