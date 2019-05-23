[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Spotted Reading the Script for His New Drama

Actor Ong Seong-wu was seen reading the script for his upcoming drama with other cast members and production crew.On May 23, JTBC' new teen drama 'The Moment of Being 18' (literal translation) unveiled some photos taken at the drama's very first read-through.'The Moment of Being 18' is a teen drama which will show the lives of characters at the age when humans are the most sensitive and emotional―18 as realistically as possible.In the drama, Ong Seong-wu is going to play the role of 'Choi Jun-woo', a transfer student who has always been alone and is not good at expressing his true emotions.Although he gives off a lot of this "I am a real introvert" vibes, he makes people around him smile with goofy and cute behaviors.During the read-through, Ong Seong-wu said to shown that he had already perfectly transformed himself into 'Choi Jun-woo'.At the end, the production crew noted, "Seong-wu's acting was so flawless that it didn't feel like it was the first time for us gathering together to read the script."They added, "All the cast members seemed totally ready to roll and did an amazing job today. What we can tell you is that anyone will be able to relate to the story of our drama. You can definitely look forward to watching it!"Meanwhile, 'The Moment of Being 18' is expected to begin broadcasting in July.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'fantagio_official' Instagram, 'fantagiogroup' Twitter)(SBS Star)