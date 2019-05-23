SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Names 3 Girl Groups Who Kept Him Going During His Military Service
Actor Kang Ha Neul is back from his military service!

After successfully completing his mandatory military duty on May 23, Kang Ha Neul greeted his fans and reporters at Gyeryongdae Service Support Corps, Chungcheongnam-do.
Kang Ha NeulWhen asked about how he feels at the moment, Kang Ha Neul said, "This is my first time being discharged, so I really don't know what to say. I'm so grateful that many people have come to see me. I'm kind of embarrassed, but also happy."
Kang Ha NeulOne reporter asked Kang Ha Neul about which girl groups gave him the most strength during his life in the military.

To this, Kang Ha Neul laughed and responded, "All of them! I really like all of them. But this morning, I saw Lovelyz and there was also TWICE. I haven't been able to watch TV recently, but Red Velvet..."
Kang Ha NeulTo a question about the very first thing he wanted to do after leaving the military, Kang Ha Neul said, "What I haven't been able to do yet is to call my parents. After that, I'd like to buy a cold can of beer and drink it at home."
Kang Ha NeulMeanwhile, Kang Ha Neul is set to make his small screen comeback with an upcoming romantic comedy 'When the Camellia Blooms' (literal translation).

(Credit= '0221Skyland' Twitter, Yonhap News Agency, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
