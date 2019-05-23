[SBS Star] HAHA Says Lee Kwang Soo Once Could Not Get Up & Walk At All After Filming 'Running Man'

Entertainer HAHA talked about how intense shootings for 'Running Man' get sometimes.On May 22, YouTuber Korean Englishman shared a video of their crew members―Josh and Ollie and HAHA sitting down for samgyeopsal (Korean pork belly barbecue) and soju (Korean liquor) in a restaurant.During their talk, Josh told HAHA that 'Running Man', one of the television shows that HAHA takes part in, is so enjoyable to watch and asked if he and the members of the show have fun while shooting.HAHA hesitantly said, "To be honest, there are times when it gets tough, because shootings can get pretty intense."HAHA continued, "Jong-kook had a herniated disk before everyone else, then Jae Seok had it after him. Actually though, Jae Seok previously had disk problems. So, he would sometimes suffer in the middle of the shooting. But he always continued filming the show with a smile until the end of it."He added, "As for Kwang Soo, there was this time when he went back home after shooting 'Running Man' and woke up with a herniated disk the next day. He couldn't get up, so his manager had to carry him to the hospital."Then, HAHA stated that they were not the only ones; all member of the show suffered a herniated disk and have health problems, but do not have time to treat them properly.Despite that, he said he enjoys filming the show, "But it's still fun, you know. We've been doing this together for like 10 years now, and have developed this sort of comradeship. We are always like, 'Let's do this! We can do this!'"First aired in 2010, 'Running Man' has become one of the most popular Korean television shows of all time and the fan base extends to many parts of the world, especially to Asian countries.In 'Running Man', the members and guests play various games together to win a race.(Lee Narin, Credit= '영국남자 Korean Englishman' YouTube, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)