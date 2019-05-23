[SBS Star] AB6IX Members Say Promoting as Wanna One & MXM Helped Them a Lot

The members of K-pop rookie boy group AB6IX looked back on their former activities as members of Wanna One and MXM.On May 22, AB6IX celebrated the release of is debut mini album 'B:COMPLETE' with a showcase held at Olympic Hall, Seoul.AB6IX is a five-member boy group that includes four former 'Produce 101 Season 2' contestants―Lim Young Min, Kim Dong Hyun, Park Woo Jin, and Lee Dae Hwi.Lim Young Min and Kim Dong Hyun promoted as MXM, while Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi promoted as Wanna One for a year and a half.During the showcase, they shared how much their prior learnings from MXM and Wanna One promotions contributed to their new beginning as a group.Lim Young Min said, "It's like I'm debuting all over again, but we've experienced a lot through Wanna One and MXM's activities. Thanks to that experience, I'm less nervous on stage."He continued, "We've been working all this time to come together as a whole group, and we were able to stand on this very stage because of it. Having our new member Woong with us makes us feel secure and gives us more confidence in our performances."Lee Dae Hwi added, "Wanna One and MXM are like our alter egos. We received a lot of love and recognition through those promotions, which is a big plus to our career as AB6IX."He went on, "It is the group that helps me not to be nervous on stage, and I am grateful for that."The members of AB6IX took part in producing, composing, and writing lyrics for all seven tracks that are included in their debut mini album.Check out the music video of AB6IX's debut title track 'BREATHE' below.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'BRANDNEW MUSIC' YouTube)(SBS Star)