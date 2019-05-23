[SBS Star] Red Velvet Steals Everyone's Heart with Their Baby Pictures

Fans of K-pop girl group Red Velvet are struck by the members' adorable baby pictures.Recently, one fan compiled the old pictures of Red Velvet and shared it online to let everyone know how adorable they were when they were just little kids.In the first photo, IRENE is wearing a cute hat and staring at the camera as she understands the act of taking pictures.But sometimes she did not care about the camera at all and just indulged in a corn dog and showed off the most beautiful smile that could light up the entire room.SEULGI's pictures seem like it was taken yesterday since the little version of herself who is standing in a line exactly looks like her right now.Also, the way she was holding a big flower in her pigtails was just so overwhelmingly cute.WENDY might have been the cheekiest kid of all since she is making funny faces and trying to wink in many pictures.On the other hand, JOY looks quite calm in all her pictures unlike her stage name and is looking at the person behind the camera with a serious look in her face.The group's youngest member YERI knew how to use her hands as a prop when posing in front of a camera and mesmerized everyone with her irresistible charms.After seeing these pictures, their fans commented, "This is literally the cutest baby pics I've ever seen.", "I just want to put them in my pocket.", "Their parents must be really proud of them", and many more.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'RedVelvet' Facebook)(SBS Star)