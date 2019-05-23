[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung ♥ Lee Byung Hun Purchase a Luxurious House in Los Angeles

Actress Lee Min-jung and actor Lee Byung Hun purchased a luxurious house in Los Angeles, the United States.On May 22, media outlet Newsen reported, "Lee Min Jung and Lee Byung Hun bought a house near Universal Studios Hollywood in the beginning of the year."They added, "It is the perfect size for a family consisting of five to six members. They bought it for approximately 2 million dollars."Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung Hun reportedly purchased their new home in Los Angeles when they were traveling around the west coast of the United States together in the beginning of the year.In response to this report, Lee Byung Hun's management agency BH Entertainment commented, "It is true that he recently purchased a house in Los Angeles."The agency explained the reason why he purchased it, "Lee Byung Hun has been consistently working in the States, and plans to continue working there in the future."They went on, "So, he wanted a place to stay with his family when he had to work in the States."After making his Hollywood debut in 2009 with a blockbuster film 'G.I. Joe: The of Cobra', Lee Byung Hun appeared in many other Hollywood films including 'Red 2', 'Terminator Genisys', 'The Magnificent Seven', and more.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)