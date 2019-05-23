[SBS Star] K-pop Boy Group Members Who Have Sisters Are Better at Applying Makeup?

Many believe that siblings are one of the critical factors that determine the personality and the coping mechanism of the youngsters.
Kids naturally pick up what their sisters or brothers do and even internalize some of their behaviors without even knowing.
For this reason, a boy who grew up with an older or younger sister tend to have a better grasp of makeup and every other stuff related to that compare to the kids who only have brothers.
Celebrities are no exceptions since the ones who spent more than a decade watching their sisters applying makeup right next to them have much more knowledge than the ones who did not.
Let's take a look at these K-pop boy group members who proved the theory that the boys who grew up with sisters are way better at applying makeup!
Here is the list of those who have a sister.
1. Kim Sung Kyu of INFINITE
2. MARK of GOT7
3. JINYOUNG of GOT7
4. BAMBAM of GOT7
5. KAI of EXO
6. XIUMIN of EXO
7. CHANYEOL of EXO
Here is the list of those who only have a brother.
1. JACKSON of GOT7
2. CHEN of EXO
3. SEHUN of EXO
Among the seven members of BTS, only J-HOPE, V, and RM has a sister.
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community)
(SBS Star)