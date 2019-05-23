SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Have This One Thing They Want to Tell Their Younger Selves
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Have This One Thing They Want to Tell Their Younger Selves

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.23 10:25 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Have This One Thing They Want to Tell Their Younger Selves
If the members of K-pop boy group BTS can go back in time, they will tell their younger selves to "Please study English."

On May 20 (local time), all seven members of BTS made appearance on SiriusXM's radio show 'Morning Mash Up' as guests.
BTSDuring the show, the members were asked what inspired them to be artists.

To this, RM answered, "We've been practicing together for almost like 10 years. So we all got inspired from our different backgrounds and talents."
BTSThen the interviewer asked, "If you had a message to give to your younger self, what would that message be?"
BTSTo this question, JIN immediately answered without a single hesitation, "YOU STUDY ENGLISH HARD!"

SUGA also said, "Please, study English."

Upon watching the radio show, fans commented, "It's okay guys! Take it easy!", "You guys are doing great. I can't speak English well even though it's my first language hahaha.", and more.
 

Meanwhile, BTS successfully wrapped up its North American leg of 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour, and is scheduled to head to various cities in Europe starting next month.

(Credit= 'SiriusXM' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992