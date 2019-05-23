[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Have This One Thing They Want to Tell Their Younger Selves

If the members of K-pop boy group BTS can go back in time, they will tell their younger selves to "Please study English."On May 20 (local time), all seven members of BTS made appearance on SiriusXM's radio show 'Morning Mash Up' as guests.During the show, the members were asked what inspired them to be artists.To this, RM answered, "We've been practicing together for almost like 10 years. So we all got inspired from our different backgrounds and talents."Then the interviewer asked, "If you had a message to give to your younger self, what would that message be?"To this question, JIN immediately answered without a single hesitation, "YOU STUDY ENGLISH HARD!"SUGA also said, "Please, study English."Upon watching the radio show, fans commented, "It's okay guys! Take it easy!", "You guys are doing great. I can't speak English well even though it's my first language hahaha.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS successfully wrapped up its North American leg of 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour, and is scheduled to head to various cities in Europe starting next month.(Credit= 'SiriusXM' YouTube)(SBS Star)