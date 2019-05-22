SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Confirms Her Role in a New Mystery Film
[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Confirms Her Role in a New Mystery Film

작성 2019.05.22
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Confirms Her Role in a New Mystery Film
Actress Kim Yoo Jung will be giving a mystery film a try for the first time since her debut in 2003.

On May 22, a production team of an upcoming film 'The Eighth Night' (literal translation) revealed that Kim Yoo Jung has confirmed to join the film.Kim Yoo Jung'The Eighth Night' will depict a chaotic society where people try to fight against this 'thing' after it gets unsealed from its place and enters the world one day.

Kim Yoo Jung has been cast to play the role of a psychic―a mysterious character who gives off spooky vibes.Kim Yoo JungAs this will mark Kim Yoo Jung's first time acting in a mystery genre, fans' anticipation is currently higher than ever.

They are very much excited to check out a different side of Kim Yoo Jung's acting through this movie.Kim Yoo JungMeanwhile, 'The Eighth Night' is scheduled to be released next year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= sidusHQ)

(SBS Star)  
