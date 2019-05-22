[SBS Star] TXT Takes the Second Place of Billboard's 'Social 50' Chart

K-pop rookie boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) rose to #2 on Billboard's Social 50 chart; just one spot below their labelmate BTS.According to Billboard on May 21 (local time), TXT has reached their highest spot, the second place, on Social 50 for the week of May 25.TXT landed at #8 on the same chart last week, and made its debut on Emerging Artist chart by ranking as #5.Upon successfully wrapping up its debut promotions in Korea, TXT is currently busy holding its first North American showcase tour 'STAR in U.S.'The group stopped by various cities in the United States including New York, Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta and Dallas, and will be wrapping up the event in Los Angeles later this week.(Credit= 'Billboard' Official Website, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)