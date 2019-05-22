SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TXT Takes the Second Place of Billboard's 'Social 50' Chart
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TXT Takes the Second Place of Billboard's 'Social 50' Chart

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.22 17:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT Takes the Second Place of Billboards Social 50 Chart
K-pop rookie boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) rose to #2 on Billboard's Social 50 chart; just one spot below their labelmate BTS.

According to Billboard on May 21 (local time), TXT has reached their highest spot, the second place, on Social 50 for the week of May 25.
TXTTXT landed at #8 on the same chart last week, and made its debut on Emerging Artist chart by ranking as #5.
TXTUpon successfully wrapping up its debut promotions in Korea, TXT is currently busy holding its first North American showcase tour 'STAR in U.S.'
TXTTXTThe group stopped by various cities in the United States including New York, Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta and Dallas, and will be wrapping up the event in Los Angeles later this week.

(Credit= 'Billboard' Official Website, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992