[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Reveals He Struggled a Lot in the Past Because of His Anti-fans
[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Reveals He Struggled a Lot in the Past Because of His Anti-fans

작성 2019.05.22
[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Reveals He Struggled a Lot in the Past Because of His Anti-fans
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul revealed that he went through a difficult time in the past due to his anti-fans.

On May 18 episode of Channel A's television show 'Why Are You at My House?' (literal translation), HeeChul and the other cast members were seen having a conversation with Buddhist monk Haemin Sunim.

During the talk, Haemin Sunim told the cast to tell him any worries that they had or have.Haemin SunimThis was when HeeChul decided to open up about his past struggles.

HeeChul said, "When I first made debut, I had lots of anti-fans. I was being judged for having thin eyebrows and weird hairstyles."HeeChulHe continued, "But I liked the way I looked! I thought the society was making everyone looked the same, and I didn't want to be like everyone else. I don't think one should be nice simply because everyone is nice, you know."

He added, "At that time, I just believed that one day, people will understand and tell me that I wasn't doing anything wrong then."HeeChulHeeChul made debut as a member of Super Junior in 2005.

Since he had a 'feminine' appearance by the standard of the society, many people criticized him for the way he looked.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Channel A Why Are You at My House?, MBC Rainbow Romance, 'kimheenim' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992