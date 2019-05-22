[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & Yu Jae Seok Support Park Min Young by Sending Her Delicious Snacks

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok and singer/actor Lee Seung Gi showed support to actress Park Min Young and her ongoing drama 'Her Private Life'.On May 22, Park Min Young shared two different posts on her social media.The first post was photos of a pink and blue snack truck and Park Min Young standing next to it.Above the snack truck, there was a long banner which explained that it was from Lee Seung Gi.It looked like Lee Seung Gi surprised Park Min Young with the snack truck, because Park Min Young wrote, "Seung Gi completely took me by surprise. He is such an amazing guy!"The next post also consisted of Park Min Young's photos taken in front of a snack truck.This time though, she was holding an ice cream cone topped with some colorfully-decorated ice cream in her hand.The message on the snack truck said, "-Yu Jae Seok sent you some ice cream!- Giving you my support, Min Young!"Along with this post, Park Min Young wrote, "Jae Seok oppa! Your ice cream melted my heart. Thank you!"Park Min Young, Lee Seung Gi, and Yu Jae Seok became close after featuring in upcoming Netflix original variety show series 'BUSTED: Season 2' together.Meanwhile, the airdate for 'BUSTED: Season 2' has not been announced yet.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'rachel_mypark' Instagram)(SBS Star)