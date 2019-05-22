[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Pays Respect to the Victims of the Manchester Attack During Its Concert

they dedicated stay to the 22 victims of the manchester bombing attack ？？？？ #BlackPinkinManchester pic.twitter.com/CE465bKolB — ？？？？？？ ♡ MISSES BLACKPINK (@hoseokwithIuv) 2019년 5월 21일

YES, they changed the steps in KTL just to pay respect for the people in manchester.？？ I'm loving these girls so much—？？？@ygofficialblink#OneLoveManchester#BLACKPINK#BLACKPINKINMANCHESTER pic.twitter.com/MfEG2og31A — Lalisa Manoban (@pinkssssupdates) 2019년 5월 21일

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK took deep consideration at the group's recent concert held in Manchester, England.On May 21 (local time), BLACKPINK took its ongoing world tour 'IN YOUR AREA' to Manchester Arena, where Ariana Grande's concert was attacked just two years ago.For the concert, some modifications were made in respect to the victims of the bombing attack.At the end of the event, a message was being displayed on the screen:BLINKs, thank you for being with us tonight.It is a privilege to be performing here in Manchester, especially at this time.We send our love and prayers to the friends and families who fought through the hard times.We are here for you. #OneLoveManchesterBLACKPINK and the production team also made sure to do whatever they could to prevent any unnecessary triggers by making some changes on the set list.The members changed lyrics of 'WHISTLE' from "blow up" to "glow up", changed the choreography of 'KILL THIS LOVE', and 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' was entirely being removed from the set list.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to bring 'IN YOUR AREA' to Berlin, Germany on May 24 (local time).(Credit= 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram, 'pinkssssupdates' 'hoseokwithIuv' Twitter)(SBS Star)