SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Pays Respect to the Victims of the Manchester Attack During Its Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Pays Respect to the Victims of the Manchester Attack During Its Concert

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.22 16:45 수정 2019.05.22 16:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Pays Respect to the Victims of the Manchester Attack During Its Concert
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK took deep consideration at the group's recent concert held in Manchester, England.

On May 21 (local time), BLACKPINK took its ongoing world tour 'IN YOUR AREA' to Manchester Arena, where Ariana Grande's concert was attacked just two years ago.
BLACKPINKFor the concert, some modifications were made in respect to the victims of the bombing attack.
BLACKPINKAt the end of the event, a message was being displayed on the screen:

BLINKs, thank you for being with us tonight.
It is a privilege to be performing here in Manchester, especially at this time.
We send our love and prayers to the friends and families who fought through the hard times.
We are here for you. #OneLoveManchester
 
BLACKPINK and the production team also made sure to do whatever they could to prevent any unnecessary triggers by making some changes on the set list.
BLACKPINKThe members changed lyrics of 'WHISTLE' from "blow up" to "glow up", changed the choreography of 'KILL THIS LOVE', and 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' was entirely being removed from the set list.
 
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to bring 'IN YOUR AREA' to Berlin, Germany on May 24 (local time).

(Credit= 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram, 'pinkssssupdates' 'hoseokwithIuv' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992