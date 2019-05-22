SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Members of WINNER Reveal What They Are Like When They Are in a Relationship
The members of K-pop boy group WINNER revealed what they are like when they are in a relationship.

On May 22 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', WINNER was invited to join the talk.

Since WINNER had just returned to the music scene with a new mini album, the hosts asked WINNER about the new album, particularly the title track 'AH YEAH'. WINNERAs the person who composed and wrote the lyrics for 'AH YEAH' was YOON, he answered, "The romance movie 'Very Ordinary Couple' (2012) inspired me a lot. It's about ex-lovers clinging onto one another and constantly having a fight after a break-up."

He continued, "When I was watching the movie, I thought, 'Wouldn't it be better for them to just cut each other off from their lives for good?', and I jotted my thoughts down afterwards. Then, I ended up producing this song."WINNERAfter listening to YOON, one of the hosts Kim Tae Kyun asked WINNER members about the type of past relationship they had been in.

First, YOON answered, "I think I pretty much just let everything go about her after I break up, and I don't find that so hard to do."

Next, MINO said, "My feelings quickly reach the peak. They also tend to go down fast though, because they are so powerful."WINNERThen, HOONY said, "I have been single all my life. The only people I have ever loved were 'INNER CIRCLE' (the name of WINNER's fan club)."

When HOONY finished talking, all the other members burst into laughter and criticized him for his untruthful words.

However, HOONY repeatedly told them that he was being real.WINNERMeanwhile, WINNER's new mini album 'WE' was released on May 15.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
