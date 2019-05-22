SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'GLOW' BTS to Release a New Song in Collaboration with Charli XCX?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'GLOW' BTS to Release a New Song in Collaboration with Charli XCX?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.22 15:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GLOW BTS to Release a New Song in Collaboration with Charli XCX?
It seems like K-pop boy group BTS has teamed up with English singer Charli XCX for yet another epic collaboration track.

Recently, ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) discovered that all seven members of BTS have registered a song called 'GLOW' with Charli XCX on BMI, an American music licensing organization.
Charli XCX, BTSWhile no other details about 'GLOW' have been shared, the BMI database clearly shows all BTS members' full names alongside Charli XCX.

Although it is still unclear whether the seven boys will be performing the song together with Charli XCX or simply contributed to songwriting process, ARMYs are expressing their excitement towards the new release.
Charli XCX, BTSBTS and Charli XCX first met each other back in August 2017 during 'Teen Choice Awards', and Charli XCX shared a group photo with BTS members at the time; showing her full support to the group.

Back in August 2017, Charli XCX shared a photo of herself with BTS, showing her love and support to the group.
Charli XCX, BTS(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community, 'charli_xcx' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992