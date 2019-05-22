[SBS Star] 'GLOW' BTS to Release a New Song in Collaboration with Charli XCX?

It seems like K-pop boy group BTS has teamed up with English singer Charli XCX for yet another epic collaboration track.Recently, ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) discovered that all seven members of BTS have registered a song called 'GLOW' with Charli XCX on BMI, an American music licensing organization.While no other details about 'GLOW' have been shared, the BMI database clearly shows all BTS members' full names alongside Charli XCX.Although it is still unclear whether the seven boys will be performing the song together with Charli XCX or simply contributed to songwriting process, ARMYs are expressing their excitement towards the new release.BTS and Charli XCX first met each other back in August 2017 during 'Teen Choice Awards', and Charli XCX shared a group photo with BTS members at the time; showing her full support to the group.Back in August 2017, Charli XCX shared a photo of herself with BTS, showing her love and support to the group.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community, 'charli_xcx' Twitter)(SBS Star)