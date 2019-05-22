SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Produce X 101' Tells This Contestant Not to Spoil Anything & This Is What He Says to His Mother
One of the contestants of the fourth season of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101' named Lee Jin-woo is gaining attention for his extreme cuteness.

Recently, the production team of 'Produce X 101' unveiled a behind-the-scene footage of the contestants.

The footage showed some contestants talking to their parents in their free time.Nam Do-hyun and Joo Chang-wookAs this was shot before the show began broadcasting, all the contestants were told not to spoil anything during their phone conversation.

Lee Jin-woo nodded to this, and called his mother with this in mind.

For some reason though, Lee Jin-woo looked quite anxious and nervous when waiting for his mother to pick the phone up. Lee Jin-wooLee Jin-wooAfter saying hello, Lee Jin-woo's mother asked him, "When is the best time for you to talk, son?"

As soon as Lee Jin-woo heard his mother, his eyes shook, not knowing how to answer the question without spoiling about the show.

A moment later, he said, "Umm... umm... I can't tell you that."

His mother responded, "Really? What time do you go to bed then?"

Again, Lee Jin-woo told her that was something he could not say. Lee Jin-wooLee Jin-wooLee Jin-woo's mother, who was hoping to find at least a little bit out about how her son was doing in the new environment, asked again, "Oh, okay. Do you sleep with others or alone?"

At this point, Lee Jin-woo got somewhat frustrated and just told his mother, "I can't say anything about that either. You'll be able to see all this in our show. Watch the show when it comes out." Lee Jin-wooLee Jin-wooAfter watching this footage, fans commented, "Haha surely, nobody will tell him off for letting his mother know those things!", "His heart is pure, that's why! How cute!", "Why did he call his mother if he couldn't tell her anything? I can't stop laughing.", and so on.

Meanwhile, 'Produce X 101' airs every Friday at 11PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Mnet Produce X 101)

(SBS Star)  
