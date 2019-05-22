[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ji Chang Wook Reveals the Reason Why He Gained So Much Weight in the Military

Actor Ji Chang Wook shared stories about his life in the army on SBS 'Han Bam'.On May 21 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', Ji Chang Wook sat down for an interview after being discharged from the military on April 27.When asked what his military service meant to him, Ji Chang Wook said, "The moment I entered, I realized this is why people say what they say about the army. I was truly a meaningful moment of my life doing things I hadn't done before."But when the interviewer jokingly asked if he wanted to enlist in the military again, Ji Chang Wook smiled off the question.Then Ji Chang Wook talked about his weight gain during his service.He said, "I did not know I would eat so many ready-to-eat military meals. They're high in calories, so I gained about 12kg (approximately 26lbs) during my service because of instant noodles and frozen meals."Ji Chang Wook expressed confidence in filming commercials for frozen meals, and even gave a preview of what he would do in the commercial.During the interview, Ji Chang Wook revealed that he was envious of all the roles that other actors take on TV.He said, "I watched a lot of TV dramas in the army. I wondered and worried if I would be able to act like them after my discharge."Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook is confirmed to make his first small screen comeback with 'Please Melt Me' (literal translation).(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)