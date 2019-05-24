[SBS Star] BTS JIN & JIMIN Shocks ARMY by Demonstrating How They Eat Their Hot Dogs

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN and JIMIN came up with a creative way to enjoy a hot dog but their fans are having a hard time dealing with it.Recently, JIN held a live broadcast to interact with ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) after wrapping up the group's concert held in New Jersey.On this day, JIN did a mukbang and one of his fellow members JIMIN made a surprise guest appearance.JIN kicked off his live broadcast by saying, "Hello, everyone. Today's Sunday and Sunday is, the day I do 'EAT Jin' (Jin's mukbang show). Today, I'm going to have a hot dog, and nakji bookeum (spicy stir-fried small octopus)."But about 4 minutes and 30 seconds later, his viewers could not help but gasp since he picked up chopsticks to have a bite of a hot dog.This behavior of his came across as quite a culture shock for many especially for those who were born and raised in Western countries since most of them generally use their hands when eating a hot dog.After a few minutes, JIMIN ranged JIN's doorbell and came into his room to join his late dinner.JIMIN brought his own food and introduced himself after making a room for himself on the left side of JIN.Then, he took a few sips of the broth and went for the hot dog using the exact same method as JIN.After watching their live broadcast, ARMYs commented, "Well, Koreans do use chopsticks foreverything. I bet they can eat all kinds of things with it.", "I'm going to try that at home", "What?! What are they doing? Can't believe it.", and so on.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'BTS' V LIVE)(SBS Star)