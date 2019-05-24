[SBS Star] BTS JIN & JIMIN Shocks ARMY by Demonstrating How They Eat Their Hot Dogs

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN and JIMIN came up with a creative way to enjoy a hot dog but their fans are having a hard time dealing with it.
Recently, JIN held a live broadcast to interact with ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) after wrapping up the group's concert held in New Jersey.
On this day, JIN did a mukbang and one of his fellow members JIMIN made a surprise guest appearance.
JIN kicked off his live broadcast by saying, "Hello, everyone. Today's Sunday and Sunday is, the day I do 'EAT Jin' (Jin's mukbang show). Today, I'm going to have a hot dog, and nakji bookeum (spicy stir-fried small octopus)."
But about 4 minutes and 30 seconds later, his viewers could not help but gasp since he picked up chopsticks to have a bite of a hot dog.
This behavior of his came across as quite a culture shock for many especially for those who were born and raised in Western countries since most of them generally use their hands when eating a hot dog.
After a few minutes, JIMIN ranged JIN's doorbell and came into his room to join his late dinner.
JIMIN brought his own food and introduced himself after making a room for himself on the left side of JIN.
Then, he took a few sips of the broth and went for the hot dog using the exact same method as JIN.
After watching their live broadcast, ARMYs commented, "Well, Koreans do use chopsticks for
everything. I bet they can eat all kinds of things with it.", "I'm going to try that at home", "What?! What are they doing? Can't believe it.", and so on.
