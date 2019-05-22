[SBS Star] BTS & ARMY Light up the Empire State Building in Purple

Check out our purple sparkles for @BTS_twt at the top of every hour for the first 5 minutes, starting at sunset! Watch on EarthCam: https://t.co/xwk8pLJxWn #BTSxNYC https://t.co/a8R8bk9yRZ — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) 2019년 5월 22일

The Empire State Building, the ultimate landmark of New York City, got a purple makeover thanks to K-pop boy group BTS and its fans ARMY.On May 21 (local time), the Empire State Building lit up purple for the first five minutes of every hour after sundown.The special makeover took place in commemoration of BTS' live Q&A event for iHeartRadio, and the landmark's official social media account even provided a link to a live cam for ARMYs outside the city who could not observe the iconic moment.For those who do not know, color purple holds a special meaning for BTS and ARMY."Purple" has become synonymous for "heart" or "love" for them, following V's past remarks, "I purple you."According to V, purple is the last color of the rainbow so it means BTS and ARMY will trust and love each other for a long time.Meanwhile, BTS will kick off its European leg of 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour with a 2-day concert at Wembley Stadium, London.(Credit= 'EmpireStateBldg' 'iHeartRadio' Twitter)(SBS Star)