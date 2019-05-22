[SBS Star] Suzy's Beauty & Charisma in 'VAGABOND' Stills Enchant the Public

Everyone is totally mesmerized by singer/actor Suzy's beauty and charisma.On May 22, an upcoming spy drama 'VAGABOND' released the first publicity stills of Suzy.In the stills, Suzy is having a conversation with someone on the phone, and is also seen frowning while listening to a recorded message.Unlike her past dramas/movies where she always looked upbeat, seriousness seemed to have trapped her this time.The charismatic look on her face suggested that she had successfully transformed herself into her national intelligence agent character.That did not mean that people could not notice her gorgeous facial features though; they immediately caught the eye of them.The story of 'VAGABAND' centers around an ordinary man named 'Cha Dal-geon' (singer/actor Lee Seung Gi), who discovers corruption in the country by chance.'Cha Dal-geon' happens to get involved in a plane crash and tries to uncover the truth behind the accident.Suzy will play the role of an ace national intelligence agent 'Ko Hae-ri'.She looks somewhat coldhearted on the outside, but she cares about her family more than anything else in the world.Meanwhile, 'VAGABOND' is planned to air its first episode in September.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS VAGABOND/LANCOME)(SBS Star)