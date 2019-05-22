SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin to Lead a Romance Drama Together!
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin to Lead a Romance Drama Together!

작성 2019.05.22
Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin have confirmed for an upcoming drama written by famous screenwriter Park Ji-eun.

On May 22, it was announced that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin will be joining tvN's upcoming drama 'Crash Landing of Love' (working title).

'Crash Landing of Love' is written by screenwriter Park Ji-eun, who previously wrote all-time hits 'My Love from the Star' (2013), 'Producer' (2015), and 'The Legend of the Blue Sea' (2016).
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinThe drama delivers the story about a wealthy South Korean heiress 'Yoon Se-ri' (Son Ye-jin), who landed in North Korea while paragliding.

A North Korean officer named 'Ri Jung-hyuk' (Hyun Bin) finds, hides, protects her, and ends up falling in love with her.

In addition to the unique story line, the casting of Korea's two heartthrobs already has viewers all excited.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinPreviously co-starred in the 2018 film 'THE NEGOTIATION', Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin will be putting their exceptional chemistry on full display for the upcoming drama.

Meanwhile, 'Crash Landing of Love' is scheduled to air sometime in the latter half of this year.

(Credit= VAST Entertainment, MSteam Entertainment, CJ Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
