[SBS Star] NU'EST MINHYUN Cracks up Fans by Showing How He Dusts on Stage & in Real Life

Fans of K-pop boy group NU'EST's member MINHYUN burst into laughter after finding out that he has a different way of dusting depending on the situation he is in.Recently, one fan compiled a few clips of MINHYUN to demonstrate the fact that he can look totally different while doing the exact same behavior.In the post, there were couple of short clips which seemed like they were filmed at a different location.When performing on stage, MINHYUN gently dusted off his shoulders to the rhythm and had the most sultry look on his face.The way he moved his fingers was so smooth and elegant that he seemed like he was spreading a fairy dust using the tip of his fingers, not trying to clean his jacket.However, in real life, he paid much more attention to the act itself rather than coming up with a way to make himself appear attractive while doing it.The minute he spotted something on his pants, he immediately bent his knees and vigorously dusted it off as if it was something dangerous and that needs to be removed right away.After seeing these clips, his fans commented, "He kind of looks like my cat in the second one.", "I love it. Yes, please. Dust it away!", "I like them both. They are so different but attractive in their own way.", and many more.Meanwhile, NU'EST returned to its fans' loving arms on April 29 with its sixth mini album 'Happily Ever After'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'pledisnuest' Facebook)(SBS Star)