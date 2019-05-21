[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL HYOJUNG Just Gets Better at Balancing Things on Her Head Every Time!

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL's leader HYOJUNG has one unique ability of being able to perfectly balance things on her head.When OH MY GIRL made debut in 2015, HYOJUNG demonstrated this special talent of hers at the group's fan signing events.At that time, HYOJUNG showed this by balancing small to medium-sized stuffed animals on her head.Since fans thought it was something quite easy for anyone to do, they simply responded, "Awww! You are so cute whenever you do that, HYOJUNG!"However, the size of stuffed animals became bigger and bigger as the time passed and that was when fans started taking this more seriously.They wanted to see how far HYOJUNG could go with it and was like, "Okay, HYOJUNG. It's no longer a fun game. Let's try putting on other things on your head besides stuffed animals."Not only her fans, but it seemed HYOJUNG felt the urge to challenge herself, too.Since then, HYOJUNG managed to balance a water bottle, eight biscuit boxes, microphone, and even Jenga boxes on her head.Her fans as well as other fans are finding her ability impressive.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'dear_omg_' '_loveoclock' 'MammothBread' 'ohmy8irl' Twitter, JTBC Idol Room)(SBS Star)