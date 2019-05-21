[SBS Star] More photos of SHINee MINHO at the Marine Corps Get Unveiled

New photos of K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO from the Marine Corps' training were unveiled online.Recently, the Republic of Korea Marine Corps shared photos of recruit soldiers carrying out their intense training at the training center.MINHO enlisted in the Marine Corps back in April, and has been receiving his military training along with his fellow recruit soldiers.Thanks to his handsome face and his number, MINHO could be easily found among many photos that were newly shared online.He was seen highly focused on the training, by not only carrying out the extreme training himself but also helping out his fellow soldiers throughout the process.Meanwhile, MINHO is expected to discharge from his duty in November 2020.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'rokmarineboy.tistory.com' Official Website)(SBS Star)