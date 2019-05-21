[SBS Star] Bae Jin Young Accidentally Hitting His Head on the Wall Is the Cutest Thing You Will See Today!

Bae Jin Young of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One accidentally hit his head on the wall at his recent fan meeting and it may be the cutest thing you have seen throughout your day.On May 19 (local time), Bae Jin Young's fan meeting 'IM YOUNG' took place in the capital city of the Philippines―Manila.On this day, Bae Jin Young managed to enchant thousands of Filipino fans with his mesmerizing beauty, incredible performances, and sweet talks.At the end of the fan meeting, Bae Jin Young waved goodbye and walked towards the exit.Right before he got to the exit, he turned around to bid his last farewell to fans who came to see him.At that time, he not only waved at them, but also cutely bowed to them.As Bae Jin Young turned back around though, he slammed straight into a wall-like support that was standing next to the exit, and fell on it after losing his balance.Fortunately, the support was not hard, so he did not get hurt; the only thing that hit him hard was a wave of confusion.With a confused look on his face on top of the funny position that he landed himself on, he made a lot of fans laugh out loud.Even thought it has been days after the end of the fan meeting, fans are still non-stop commenting on how cute he was then.Meanwhile, Bae Jin Young confirmed to make debut as a member of new 5-member boy group CIX in the latter half of the year.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'CIX_official' Twitter)(SBS Star)