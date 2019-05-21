[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul to Make a Romantic Comedy Comeback After Military Discharge

Actor Kang Ha Neul is ready to make his comeback after officially completing his mandatory duty on May 23.According to Kang Ha Neul's management agency SEM COMPANY on May 21, Kang Ha Neul plans to stand in front of reporters and press on his day of discharge, sharing thoughts on completing the service.After enlisting in the military in September 2017, Kang Ha Neul actively participated in various activities in the army including his appearance in the musical 'Shinheung Military Academy'.Upon saying farewell to his life in the military, Kang Ha Neul is scheduled to make his comeback through KBS' upcoming drama 'When the Camellia Blooms' (literal translation).For the drama, Kang Ha Neul will take the role of 'Yong-shik', a naive policeman who fell in love with his neighbor 'Dong-baek'.Actress Kong Hyo-jin is currently in talks to play the role of 'Dong-baek'.(Credit= SBS funE, 'galpos3' Instagram)(SBS Star)