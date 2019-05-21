[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Cutely Responds to CHANYEOL Correcting His Spelling

Fans are going "Awww!" over an online interaction of K-pop boy group EXO's members SEHUN and CHANYEOL.On May 19, SEHUN posted a new mirror selfie getting his hair styled on his social media.Along with this photo, SEHUN wrote, "I can brag everything about myself like this from the morning until evening."Shortly after this update was made on SEHUN's social media, CHANYEOL came along to check out his fellow member's new update.While reading SEHUN's caption, CHANYEOL immediately noticed that there was a spelling mistake.So, he left a comment underneath the post, "That is not how you spell it. It's '돼', not '되'."A couple of hours later, SEHUN replied, "You know, I only say good things about you to everyone I meet."SEHUN made it sound like he was a little hurt by CHANYEOL's words, even though he probably was not being serious at all.SEHUN and CHANYEOL are two members of EXO who boast great chemistry with each other.Many fans ship their friendship, even giving a ship name 'CHANHUN', and this another cute CHANHUN moment is making a lot of them smile.Meanwhile, SEHUN and CHANYEOL reportedly completed shooting a music video in Los Angeles, California for their upcoming unit release.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'oohsehun' 'real__pcy' Instagram)(SBS Star)