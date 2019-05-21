[SBS Star] Fans Love TAEMIN & Ha Sung Woon's Adorable Interaction at '2019 Dream Concert'

It seems like K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon just can't go far away from his best friend, TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee.On May 18, both Ha Sung Woon and TAEMIN joined '2019 Dream Concert' which took place at Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul.As Ha Sung Woon and TAEMIN are known to be best friends, fans have found some cute interactions between the two at the concert.During the time when all artists step up on the stage to say goodbye to their fans, Ha Sung Woon was spotted standing right next to TAEMIN up until they went back stage.TAEMIN told Ha Sung Woon to greet his fans, and Ha Sung Woon was seen getting closer to his fans and waved his hand with a big smile on this face.Immediately after saying goodbye to his HA:NEULs (Ha Sung Woon's official fan club), however, Ha Sung Woon went straight back to TAEMIN and stuck to him throughout the rest of the event.Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon and TAEMIN recently went on a trip to Cebu, the Philippines with more celebrity friends including EXO's KAI, VIXX's RAVI and HOTSHOT's Kim Timoteo.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)