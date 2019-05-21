[SBS Star] "Where Are You Going?" SUNMI Apologizes After Discovering Where Some Audience Were Going

K-pop artist SUNMI quickly apologized to some members of the audience after finding out why they had to leave before seeing her next performance.On May 16, SUNMI was invited to perform at Myongji University's annual festival.On this day, SUNMI performed four of her hit songs―'Siren', 'Hey You', 'Heroine', and 'Gashina'.In between her performances, she had fun talking to students in the audience as if they were her friends, as most of them were also in their 20s.At one point when SUNMI was having a good chat with them, she noticed some of them leaving the venue.SUNMI looked at them and commented with a playful-angry look on her face, "Hey! Where are you guys off to?"Since the students did not realize that SUNMI was referring to them, they kept going at first.Then, as SUNMI asked again while pointing at them, they turned around and answered her, "We need to use the restroom."Immediately after SUNMI heard their response, she commented, "The restroom? Oh! I'm so sorry! You can go in that case.", then burst into laughter.Meanwhile, SUNMI is planned to visit Tokyo, Japan to resume her first world tour 'WARNING' that she kicked off in February.(Lee Narin, Credit= '천둥' YouTube)(SBS Star)