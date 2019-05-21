SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P to Return from His Alternative Service in July
[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P to Return from His Alternative Service in July

작성 2019.05.21 13:52
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P to Return from His Alternative Service in July
T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG will return to his fans' loving arms in less than two months.

On May 21, it was reported that T.O.P will be discharged from his mandatory service a little earlier than his original date; as a result of the government's decision to shorten the length of mandatory service.

T.O.P is currently serving his mandatory duty as a public service worker at Yongsan-gu Office.
T.O.PFollowing the report, a representative of Yongsan-gu Office stated, "Choi Seung-hyun (T.O.P's real name) will be discharged from his mandatory service on July 8."

The representative explained, "Due to the government's mandatory service law which went into effect last year for public service workers as well, Choi's mandatory service date has been shortened by approximately 27 days."

His expected date of discharge was originally some time in early August.
T.O.PT.O.P began his military service as a conscripted policeman, but he was charged and fined for using illicit drug in July 2017, losing his position.

Then in January 2018, T.O.P resumed his mandatory service as a public service worker for Yongsan-gu, central Seoul.

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
