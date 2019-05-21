[SBS Star] Lee Jehoon Flutters the Heart of a Fan Who Said She Wanted to See Him in Next Life

Korean actor Lee Jehoon showed the sweetest and the most romantic reaction to his fan who asked him to write a special message at his fan signing event.Recently, one fan shared the story behind Lee Jehoon's past fan signing event which was held back in November 2018.The fan said, "I told him to write, 'See you in next life' but instead, he wrote this. This is cheating, right? I passed out for a second and woke up just now."She continued, "I was going to keep it to myself and cherish it but then, I thought everyone should know what a romantic he is. So here. I love you, Lee Jehoon."In the picture she posted alongside the message, Lee Jehoon wrote, "See you in next life. But I hope to see you more often in this life."Upon hearing such a heartwarming story, his fans commented, "Is that person even alive? I would've passed out at the site.", "He truly is the sweetest guy on the planet.", "Yep. That's cheating. He can't look like that and say stuff like that.", and so on.Meanwhile, Lee Jehoon recently confirmed his appearance in the upcoming movie 'Grave Robbery' (literal translation).(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, Little Big Pictures)(SBS Star)