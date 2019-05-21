SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] College Students Boycott YG Artists at Their Campus Festivals
[SBS Star] College Students Boycott YG Artists at Their Campus Festivals

Artists of YG Entertainment are being boycotted due to the 'Burning Sun' scandal surrounding the agency.

On May 20, a petition made by students of Hanyang University's ERICA campus regarding their refusal on boy group WINNER performing at the campus.
WINNERStudents demanded their student body government to cancel WINNER's performance after YG Entertainment's alleged relation to SEUNGRI and his club 'Burning Sun' was being reported.

The students wrote, "We are not putting the blame on WINNER. We are protesting against YG Entertainment, the hotbed of crime. We oppose our tuition being used for the agency."

They stated, "There were better options for our community. The student body government has to explain why they chose this option when they had so many others to choose from."
university petitionThis is not the first time for Korean college students to boycott YG artists.
university petitioniKONEarlier this month, iKON has also been boycotted by Myongji University's students for the same reason.

However, iKON eventually managed to perform at the school festival as planned.

(Credit= Online Community, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
