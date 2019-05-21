SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Reveals Why He Can Never Date Anyone
K-pop boy group GOT7's member BAMBAM won his fans' hearts with a sweet remark.

On May 20 episode of KBS' talk show 'Hello Counselor', BAMBAM and his fellow member YUGYEOM made a guest appearance.

While on the topic of driving, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yeop asked BAMBAM about his driving style.

BAMBAM answered, "Actually, I don't drive. I did some calculations and it works out cheaper for me to just take a cab around."

He explained, "I don't really go anywhere too far. It usually costs me around 10,000 won (approximately 8 dollars), so..."BAMBAMThen, another guest singer Jang Young-ran said, "But wouldn't you need a car when you have a girlfriend?"

BAMBAM responded right away, "Well, I have the kind of job that doesn't allow me to have a girlfriend."BAMBAMAs BAMBAM's response showed how much he cared about the feelings of his fans, the audience gave him a big round of applause.

The hosts and other guests also could not hide their amazement and repeatedly said, "Wow, BAMBAM!"BAMBAMMeanwhile, GOT7 returned with a new mini album 'SPINNING TOP : BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY' on May 20.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Hello Counselor)

(SBS Star)   
