[SBS Star] 5 K-pop Boy Group Members Who Look Cold but Actually Have a Lot of Aegyo
[SBS Star] 5 K-pop Boy Group Members Who Look Cold but Actually Have a Lot of Aegyo

작성 2019.05.24 16:29
Aegyo certainly puts a smile on everyone's faces but it has to come naturally or it only makes the person on the receiving end extremely uncomfortable.

For this reason, many believe that it is better not to do it at all if one do not have such natural talents.

One might have a hard time understanding the concept of aegyo if they were not raised in Korea since it is generally considered as an Asian or Korean thing.

But there is no need to worry since the following examples will not only walk everyone through the meaning of aegyo, but also demonstrate how one can make the most of their allure. 

Even though they look like the last person who would utilize aegyo on a daily basis, it comes so naturally for them that they turn every single person they meet into their potential fan.

Let's take a look at these five K-pop boy group members who stole the hearts of the public with their aegyo!

1. Jung Ilhoon of BTOB
2. MINO of WINNER
3. MINHYUN of NU'EST
4. SEHUN of EXO
5. V of BTS
(Credit= Online Community, MBC, 'bangtan.official' 'pledisnuest' 'weareoneEXO' 'BTOBofficial' 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)

(SBS Star)       
