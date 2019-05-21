SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We Regularly Text Each Other" Jung Hae In & Han Ji Min Tell How They Became Close
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] "We Regularly Text Each Other" Jung Hae In & Han Ji Min Tell How They Became Close

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.21 10:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "We Regularly Text Each Other" Jung Hae In & Han Ji Min Tell How They Became Close
Actor Jung Hae In and actress Han Ji Min revealed how they became close to each other.

On May 20, a press conference for an upcoming romance drama 'One Spring Night' was held at one hotel in Guro-gu, Seoul.

As it was the very first time for Jung Hae In and Han Ji Min to be working together, they were asked if they felt like they had a good chemistry.Jung Hae InHan Ji MinJung Hae In answered, "Yes, I think so. We get on very well. We talk a lot while working, and frequently exchanged texts to discuss parts in our script as well."

He added with a smile, "It didn't take too long until we felt close and comfortable with one another."Jung Hae InHan Ji Min also gave her response to the question, "Hae In has previously worked with the director and many other members of the production team on his last drama, so he was able to give me some useful advice."

She continued, "He was a big help. Thanks to his help, I got used to the new environment quickly. I feel comfortable working with him and the team."Han Ji Min'One Spring Night' is about 'Yu Ji-ho' (Jung Hae In) and 'Lee Jung-in' (Han Ji Min) going on a journey to find love in the romantic season of spring.

The drama is being produced by Ahn Pan-seok, who produced Jung Hae In's last drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' and also one of last year's hit romance dramas. 

It is scheduled to air its first episode tomorrow at 9PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC One Spring Night) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992