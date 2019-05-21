[SBS Star] "We Regularly Text Each Other" Jung Hae In & Han Ji Min Tell How They Became Close

Actor Jung Hae In and actress Han Ji Min revealed how they became close to each other.On May 20, a press conference for an upcoming romance drama 'One Spring Night' was held at one hotel in Guro-gu, Seoul.As it was the very first time for Jung Hae In and Han Ji Min to be working together, they were asked if they felt like they had a good chemistry.Jung Hae In answered, "Yes, I think so. We get on very well. We talk a lot while working, and frequently exchanged texts to discuss parts in our script as well."He added with a smile, "It didn't take too long until we felt close and comfortable with one another."Han Ji Min also gave her response to the question, "Hae In has previously worked with the director and many other members of the production team on his last drama, so he was able to give me some useful advice."She continued, "He was a big help. Thanks to his help, I got used to the new environment quickly. I feel comfortable working with him and the team."'One Spring Night' is about 'Yu Ji-ho' (Jung Hae In) and 'Lee Jung-in' (Han Ji Min) going on a journey to find love in the romantic season of spring.The drama is being produced by Ahn Pan-seok, who produced Jung Hae In's last drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' and also one of last year's hit romance dramas.It is scheduled to air its first episode tomorrow at 9PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC One Spring Night)(SBS Star)